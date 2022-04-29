‘Batwoman’ Canceled After 3 Seasons on The CW

Batwoman’s time in Gotham has come to an end.

The CW has canceled the DC Comics drama after three seasons. Showrunner Caroline Dries shared the news on social media Friday.

“Just got the sad news that Batwoman will not be seeing [season four],” Dries wrote on Twitter. “I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes.”

The cancellation comes a month after Batwoman aired its third season (and now series) finale on the network. It also comes as The CW’s owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, are exploring a sale of the broadcaster, with local TV station giant Nexstar considered a possible buyer. That has led to speculation that the network would pare back its slate of scripted series.

The CW gave early renewals to seven series — All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker — in March. That was a deviation from the network’s m.o. of the past few years, in which 10 or more series routinely earned early pickups, and no more than a couple shows faced cancellation each year. Aside from pre-planned endings, the network outright canceled only four series between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons.

Batwoman premiered in fall 2019 to solid ratings. The series initially starred Ruby Rose, who played the title character, aka Kate Kane, a cousin of Bruce Wayne who takes on the mantle of Batwoman when he leaves Gotham City.

Rose left the series after the first season, and later claimed they were fired after complaining about unsafe conditions on set. Rose also said they were forced back to work just 10 days after undergoing surgery and leveled accusations of unprofessional behavior against co-star Dougray Scott. Producer Warner Bros. TV in turn said Rose was engaging in “revisionist history” with the claims and defended Scott, calling him a “consummate professional.”

Javicia Leslie took over the lead role in season two, playing Ryan Wilder, a former criminal who takes on the Batwoman persona after Kate’s disappearance. The cast also includes Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens and Nick Creegan.

Dries executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, Geoff Johns, Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.

The CW has yet to make a call on the futures of Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, Roswell, New Mexico, Stargirl and first-year shows All American: Homecoming, The 4400, Naomi and Tom Swift. Roswell, In the Dark and Tom Swift are set to be part of the network’s summer lineup; a premiere date for season three of Stargirl hasn’t been set.