‘Batwoman’ Trio Lands ‘Gotham Knights’ Drama at The CW

The CW is eyeing another corner of the DC Comics universe.

The network is developing a drama titled Gotham Knights from Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. The project is not a Batwoman spinoff, however; it’s based on characters from DC Comics created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. (Warner Bros. Games also has a Gotham Knights video game due for release next year, but the two projects aren’t related.)

Like the other DC series on The CW, Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions.

The logline for Gotham Knights reads, “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.”

Fiveash, Stoteraux and Abrams (who is married to THR West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg) are writing the script. Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams will be a co-exec producer.

In addition to Batwoman, Fiveash and Stoteraux have worked as writers and producers on Fox’s Gotham, Syfy’s Krypton and The CW’s Vampire Diaries and One Tree Hill. Abrams has penned several Batwoman episodes as well as installments of All American and Supergirl.

Fiveash and Stoteraux are repped by Verve.