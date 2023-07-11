BBC Says Police Asked It to “Pause” Probe Into Staffer Accused of Paying Teenager for Explicit Photos

The BBC said on Tuesday that police asked it to pause its investigations into allegations that a male staffer paid a teenager for explicit photos.

On Monday, July 10, the BBC’s Corporate Investigations Team had a meeting with London’s Metropolitan Police “in relation to information provided to the BBC by The Sun newspaper” on Thursday, the U.K. public broadcaster said in a statement. “As a result of this meeting, the BBC has been asked to pause its investigations into the allegations while the police scope future work.”

It added: “The events of recent days have shown how complex and challenging these kinds of cases can be and how vital it is that they are handled with the utmost diligence and care.”

The BBC alsi said: “We know that questions have been asked about how the complaint was initially managed, so today we have published an update that sets out key dates and some additional information that we are currently able to share. The BBC has processes and protocols for receiving information and managing complaints when they are first made. We always take these matters extremely seriously and seek to manage them with the appropriate duty of care.”

Concluded the broadcaster: “There will, of course, be lessons to be learned following this exercise. Although the current issues have not yet been fully resolved, the director-general (Tim Davie) has asked Leigh Tavaziva, the BBC’s group chief operating officer, to assess whether our protocols and procedures are appropriate in light of this case, and report to the BBC board on this in due course.”