BBC Presenter Sent Second Young Person “Abusive Messages”: Report

The BBC male presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for explicit photos may have sent a second young person abusive messages after meeting them on a dating app, the public broadcaster reported through its news division on Tuesday.

The second young person, in their early 20s, was first contacted by the BBC host anonymously on a dating app. That individual told the BBC that the presenter later revealed his identity and put the young person under pressure to meet up. While a meeting never happened, the young person hinted online they might name the TV host, leading the latter to send “abusive, expletive-filled messages,” according to the BBC report.

The BBC said earlier Tuesday that police asked it to pause its investigations into allegations about the mail staffer and his contact with a teenager. The organization suspended the staffer in question after reports surfaced that he allegedly asked a teenager for sexually explicit photos.

The mother of the teenager told U.K. tabloid The Sun, which broke the news about the staffer and the teen photo allegations last Friday, that her child used the alleged 35,000 pounds (about $44,934) received to fund an addiction to crack cocaine.

“All I want is for this man to stop paying my child for sexual pictures and stop him funding my child’s drug habit,” she told the publication, adding that the photo requests began when her child was 17.