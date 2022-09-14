BBC to Live Stream Queen Elizabeth II’s Lying-in-State

The BBC said that it would be offering a live stream showing Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in London starting Wednesday afternoon London time.

In a statement, the U.K. public service broadcaster said it would provide “a dedicated live stream of Her Majesty The Queen’s lying-in-state for those who want to pay their respects, but who cannot come to London, or who are physically unable to queue.”

The live stream will be available on the BBC home page, the BBC News website and app and streaming service iPlayer, among others. “It will also be available internationally via bbc.com/news,” the BBC said. “For those who are unable to attend, the dedicated live stream will be an option to enable people to join the vigil virtually and pay their respects from wherever they are.”

It will be available from 5 p.m. London time, meaning noon ET and 9 a.m. L.A. time on Wednesday.

Authorities have said that people getting in line in London to walk by the closed coffin in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, may have to wait for 30 hours or longer. The coffin will be placed on a raised platform and draped in the Royal Standard flag underneath the Imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre, usually kept in the Tower of London. The coffin will be guarded by members of the British armed forces.

The Queen’s lying-in-state is scheduled to end at 6:30 a.m. London time on Monday. Her state funeral is scheduled for later that day.