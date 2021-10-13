Tom Fussell Named CEO of BBC Studios

BBC Studios, the production and sales arm of the BBC, has a new — official — boss.

In a move that was widely expected, Tom Fussell, who has been interim CEO since September 2020 when then-head Tim Davie was appointed to the top BBC role of director general, has now been formally appointed BBC Studios boss.

As CEO, Fussell will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of BBC Studios’ global expansion plans, as well as, according to the BBC “continuing to deepen employee engagement and wellbeing; putting diversity and inclusion at the heart of BBC Studios; and embedding sustainability throughout the company.”

Fussell joined what was then known as BBC Worldwide as CFO in 2016, taking on the same role in the newly merged BBC Studios in 2018, and later adding property and technology to his brief. He serves on the BBC Commercial Holdings board and is also chair of BBC StudioWorks. Between 1997 and 2007 he held a range of financial roles for the then BBC Production and BBC Group Finance. Outside of the BBC, Fussell served as CFO of Shine Group from 2013 to 2015, remaining to complete the merger with Endemol, held a variety of commercial director roles at Harper Collins U.K. and was also finance director for Random House in the U.K.

“I’m honored to be heading up BBC Studios for the future,” said Fussell. “BBC Studios is a core part of the BBC group, and increasingly supports across all its strategic priorities from unique high priority content and impartiality to online and, of course, commercial income. With ambition to serve both British and international audiences in new ways, my role is to work with everyone in BBC Studios to strengthen and transform all we do for the future.”