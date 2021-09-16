BBC Studios, Malaysia’s Astro Expand Partnership

BBC Studios is expanding its relationship with Malaysia’s pay TV giant Astro with the launch of linear channels BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle together with on-demand channels BBC First and BBC Brit.

Astro made BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle available from Sept. 15, with BBC First and BBC Brit launching on Oct. 15.

BBC Earth is home to award-winning natural history and science programming such as Primates, Dynasties, Seven Worlds, One Planet, A Perfect Planet and the upcoming series, Eden: Untamed Planet. BBC Lifestyle features the BBC’s host of home, design and cookery shows from global names such as Gordon Ramsey and Jamie Oliver.

BBC First is the home of premium, original British dramas such as Killing Eve, Luther and The North Water. Variety and entertainment channel BBC Brit features shows like Top Gear and Mr. Bean.

“We are delighted to partner with Astro as we widen the reach of our bold, British creative content in Malaysia,” said Phil Hardman, svp and general manager at BBC Studios Asia in a statement. “From inspiring factual and entertaining lifestyle content to our bold dramas and quirky comedy, BBC Studios is known for our distinctively British and high-quality content. Our linear and on-demand branded services are carefully curated for audiences across Asia to deliver a viewing experience to audiences that will entertain, educate and inform.”