BBC Studios Productions Names Martha Brass COO

BBC Studios Productions has named Martha Brass its COO.

Reporting to Ralph Lee, CEO of BBC Studios Productions, she will work alongside him “with key stakeholders across BBC Studios and the BBC group to deliver Studios Productions’ ambitious growth plan and meet the needs of its wide pool of clients,” the unit of BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster BBC, said on Thursday.

“BBC Studios Productions was the U.K.’s most commissioned creator of new content in the last financial year, producing for a broad range of broadcasters and services including Apple, Netflix, NBC Universal, Discovery, Channel 4 and Sky as well as the BBC,” the company highlighted.

Brass joins the organization from French producer-distributor Newen Group, where she was director of international operations. She was previously CEO, international operations at Endemol Shine Group. Before the Endemol-Shine merger, Brass was COO of Endemol. She has also held senior roles with production houses 19 Entertainment and Fremantle.

“I’m delighted that Martha is joining BBC Studios Productions and bringing her wealth of global commercial and operational experience to this pivotal role as we set out our ambitious growth plan to develop even more creative hits for a wider range of clients,” said Lee.

Added Brass: “Throughout my career in television production, I’ve been inspired by the BBC and the role it plays in setting the global standard for content creation. I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ralph and the incredible BBC Studios Production team in further growing their incredible slate.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, BBC Studios Productions said it created 1,352 hours of U.K. content and 232 titles in the last financial year.