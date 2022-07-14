‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date and Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
Hide the lighters.
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head series will arrive on Paramount+ Aug. 4, MTV Entertainment Studios announced Thursday.
Along with the premiere news, a trailer for the series dropped, which features all the key elements fans have come to expect from the classic adult cartoon: crass jokes, buffoonery and, of course, fire.
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by creator Judge, Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.
Comedy Central announced in mid-2020 that it was reviving the cartoon sitcom for two new seasons, but later determined it would skip linear TV entirely and debut on Paramount+.
The new series follows the recently released Paramount+ original film Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe, which dropped on the streamer last month. The 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America is also on the platform, with remastered versions of the classic — and extremely controversial at the time — series coming soon.
Watch the trailer for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head below.
