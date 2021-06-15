Becky Clements Promoted to Partner at Tomorrow Studios

Becky Clements has been promoted at Tomorrow Studios.

The longtime president has now been elevated to partner, alongside company CEO and her longtime collaborator, Marty Adelstein.

In her new role, Clements will continue to have oversight of the company’s production slate of originals including TNT’s Snowpiercer, Apple’s Physical, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop and Showtime pilot Let the Right One In, among others.

“Marty is a great friend and partner. He and I have always shared a mutual appreciation for one another as we have grown Tomorrow Studios into a meaningful scripted production company,” she said. “We are bold in our storytelling, committed to A-list talent, and we share a goal of creating interesting series with global appeal. I appreciate this formalized partnership reflecting our daily collaboration and to be a part of a company where I look forward to going to work every day.”

Tomorrow Studios has five series currently on the air, including Netflix’s One Piece and HBO Max’s 10-Year-Old Tom. Clements and Adelstein previously teamed on Amazon’s Hanna, Fox’s Last Man Standing, TNT’s Good Behavior and NBC’s Aquarius.

“Becky has been an incredible partner in establishing Tomorrow Studios as a leader in scripted entertainment. She cultivates longstanding relationships with talent on both sides of the camera and has earned an abundance of trust from network and streaming partners,” added Adelstein.

Clements began her career on The Jon Stewart Show and The NFL Today, rising to exec vp at Brillstein Grey Television, where she oversaw more than 50 pilots and hits including NewsRadio, Just Shoot Me and Samantha Who.