Bella Hadid to Make Acting Debut With Role on Hulu’s ‘Ramy’

Bella Hadid is making good on her goal of getting into acting.

The model has booked a recurring guest star role on the forthcoming third season of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated comedy, Ramy. It’s unclear if Hadid will play herself or another character as those details are being kept under wraps.

Created by and starring Ramy Youssef and based loosely on his life, the scripted comedy explores what it’s like to be caught between a religious community that believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

The third season, which is awaiting a premiere date on the Disney-backed streamer, sees Ramy and his family forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business. Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star in the A24 comedy that counts Jerrod Carmichael among its exec producers.

Hadid, who previously expressed interest in exploring acting a few years ago, is the face of the April 2022 Vogue and has covered several other international editions of the publication, among others, over the years. The L.A. native’s father, is a Palestinian Jordanian, while her mother is Dutch. She’s repped by WME and IMG Models.