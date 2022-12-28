Bella Thorne Says Casting Director Rejected Her for “Flirting” When She Was 10

Bella Thorne says she lost an acting job when she was 10 after an unnamed casting director accused her of “flirting” with him.

The 25-year-old former Disney Channel and Famous in Love actress recounted the “insane” incident while on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata.

“I had a director give me feedback once and I was 10,” she said. “The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable.’ What the fuck are you talking about, man?! I don’t give a fuck what I said! I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my pussy right now’! [I was] 10 years old. Why, why, would you ever think that?”

To which Ratajkowski replied, “Also, him feeling that it was a real issue.”

“Also, you’re in a director session,” Thorne added. “You can’t really say or do much. You do the scene, you say ‘hello,’ you walk out. There’s no time to like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap or make you feel uncomfortable.’ What the fuck are you talking about, man?”

Thorne added that she thinks about the moment every day. “I’m trying to find almost fault in myself,” she said. “Like: ‘What did you do, Bella? What did you do that made him feel like this? And every time I’m like, ‘Bella, stop it.’ Even that thought right there is becoming part of the problem … it drives me crazy.”

Ratajkowski declared, “If you need a more fucked up story about Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t know that there is one.”

Thorne told the anecdote after Ratajkowski recounted an incident of her own, saying that when she was 16 a modeling agent told her, “This face, this is how we know this girl gets fucked … you gotta give a lesson, Emily, on this,” and added, “But that is the reality of being a young woman in the industry.”

Thorne had her breakthrough starring in Disney’s Shake It Up in 2010 and has since starred in the MTV horror-comedy series Scream, the slasher comedy The Babysitter, and the romantic drama Midnight Sun. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with the adult film Her & Him, and joined OnlyFans in 2020 and became the first person to ever earn $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform.