‘Scandal’ Favorite Bellamy Young Boards ABC’s ‘Promised Land’

Bellamy Young is returning to ABC.

The former Scandal favorite has joined the cast of the network’s upcoming Latinx family drama series Promised Land as a regular. She will play opposite series star John Ortiz in the drama from Father of the Bride writer Matt Lopez.

Picked up to series in August, Promised Land is a generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Ortiz (Luck) and Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom) star in the ABC Signature drama. The series will likely air midseason on the Disney-backed broadcast network.

Young will portray Margaret Honeycroft, a hotel magnate and longtime nemesis of vineyard owner Joe Sandoval (Ortiz). She joins a Promised Land cast that also includes Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín and Rolando Chusan.

Lopez penned the script for the pilot and exec produces the series alongside Adam Kolbrenner, Maggie Malina and Michael Cuesta, with the latter set to direct.

Young is fresh off of Fox’s Prodigal Son. Her credits include A Wrinkle in Time, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Night Stalker, Bernard & Huey and Day Out of Days. The actress, who was only meant to appear in a few episodes of Scandal before Shonda Rhimes promoted her to series regular, eventually became president on the D.C.-set political soap. She’s repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Schreck Rose.