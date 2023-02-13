Jennifer Lopez Is Confused by Ben Affleck Working a Dunkin’ Drive-Thru in Super Bowl Ad: “What Are You Doing Here?”

As coffee lovers head to Dunkin’ to get their morning fix, Ben Affleck is probably the last person they expect to see.

In his Dunkin’ 2023 Super Bowl ad, the director-writer-actor returns to Massachusetts, where he grew up and where the coffee chain was founded, to switch things up and serve customers as they come through the drive-thru. “Welcome to Dunkin’,” the Argo star says in the 30-second spot. “How can it be this inexpensive and good?”

He tells one customer looking at him confused, “You look a little lost,” and then calls over the headset, “One second, I’m trying to find the bagels.”

In the ad, also directed by Affleck, one man pulls up to the service window, and the Gone Girl actor asks, “Do I look familiar?” The customer offers a short response: “No.”

The last person to come through the drive-thru is none other than Jennifer Lopez. As she pulls up to the window, she asks her husband, “What are you doing here?” He responds, “You’re embarrassing me in front of my friends.” The singer and actress proceeds to say, “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” before yelling “Grab me a glazed [donut]” as Affleck heads out.

Lopez and Affleck announced in July 2022 that they got married in Vegas.

The Dunkin’ ad isn’t the only time audiences saw the Good Will Hunting actor at the Super Bowl. The trailer for his and Matt Damon’s upcoming movie, Air, which dropped in advance, also found a spot at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Watch the full Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl ad below.