Ben Affleck Jokes About Matt Damon Overshadowing His Career in New Dunkin’ Donuts Commercial

Ben Affleck is dishing up a new commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts following his first spot, which featured Jennifer Lopez and went viral after airing during the 2023 Super Bowl.

The new commercial was teased during Good Morning America on Monday, with Affleck returning to a real, Boston-area location to film the spot he also directed. During the commercial’s teaser, Affleck is seen arriving to film a new commercial pitching a “great” coffee and donut deal from the chain.

During the ad, Affleck talks to Dunkin’ counter staff about trying to do an “authentic” and “meta” advertisement. “It’s like I’m doing a commercial, but am I doing a commercial,” he tells the confused-looking cashiers. “I’m a real actor. This is an art form for me.”

i knew he looked familiar 🙃 pic.twitter.com/F1yv5ynAxf — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 3, 2023

Affleck is then confused for Matt Damon as the Dunkin’ employees (who are hired actors themselves) proceed to ask if he was in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. “I’m not Matt Damon,” he says before debating the employees on the strength of his longtime friend and the Artists Equity co-founder’s work. “I love his work,” one cashier says before Affleck begs to differ. “Some of his work,” he notes before letting out a strangled sigh when he hears Damon “has had a really consistent career.”

In a recent THR cover story, Affleck spoke about his and Damon’s new production company, Artists Equity, as well as their company’s first movie and Affleck’s latest as a director, Air, the story of Michael Jordan and Nike’s historic sneaker deal.

The commercial, meanwhile, marks the second collaboration between Affleck and the coffee chain after a previous commercial debuted during the 2023 Super Bowl. That ad saw him manning the drive-thru, surprising real people — including his wife, Jennifer Lopez. It was also filmed in Massachusetts, where Affleck is from and the chain was founded.