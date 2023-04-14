Ben Affleck Says Matt Damon Never Cleaned as a Roommate

Ben Affleck may call Matt Damon his best friend, but he admits he would not recommend living with him.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, Affleck reflected on what it was like in the early days of living with Damon and his brother Casey Affleck.

“Matt’s never paid a bill to this day, that I know of,” Affleck joked. “We’re like, ‘Why are the lights not working?’, and that’s because the utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity.”

When Corden asked whether Damon was a good roommate, Affleck didn’t shy from explaining why he wasn’t.

“Matt’s a beautiful guy. I love him. He’s my best friend. He’s been great to me my whole life. He’s a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him,” Affleck said. He explained that it’s because Damon has an ability to “block things out” including “the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away.”

After “cleaning up after the guy for years,” Affleck said he and his brother decided to go on a “strike” and not clean their apartment for two weeks as a means of forcing Damon to help with chores.

“We’re just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, ‘God, I’m covered in garbage,’ ” Affleck recalled. However, they soon realized that their test did not work.

“Came home one day, me and him (Casey), Matt’s there in his shorts and his T-shirt playing the ’92 Sega hockey game in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage,” he said. “Pizza boxes … I look down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old, and there’s maggots.”

“And we were like, ‘We submit. We submit. You are too good. We cannot beat you,'” he added. “He just was like, ‘Hey what’s going on fellas?'”

He also credited Damon’s wife of 17 years Luciana: “God bless his wife, Lucy. There’s a place for you in heaven.”

Affleck and Damon recently teamed on the film Air, which they both star in and Affleck also directed and produced.