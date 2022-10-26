Ben Feigin, Emmy-Winning ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer, Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, who helped get Schitt’s Creek off the ground as an executive producer after working as an agent with UTA and Anonymous Content and as an executive with Warner Bros. Television, has died. He was 47.

Feigin died Monday at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer, UTA announced. His wife, Heidi Feigin, is a talent agent there. Survivors include their 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.

The CEO of Equation Unlimited, which he founded in 2016, Feigin received Emmy, Golden Globe and PGA awards in 2020 and ’21 for his work on the final season of Schitt’s Creek, created by Dan Levy. He was with the CBC show during its entire 2015-20 run.

Feigin sourced nontraditional financing to greenlight production on Schitt’s Creek, licensing the series on a non-exclusive basis to multiple licensees within multiple territories internationally. He also licensed worldwide digital and home video rights and set up ancillary businesses like books and a Netflix documentary.

A native of Silver Spring, Maryland, Feigin graduated from UC Santa Barbara. He joined William Morris as an agent trainee in the mailroom, where he met his wife, then worked at UTA. He became a founding member of The Collective in 2004.

At Warner Bros. TV, Feigin oversaw series including Friends, The West Wing and ER.

In 2006, he joined Anonymous Content and launched its comedy and enterprise divisions, representing filmmakers, writers, comedians, authors and brands in addition to working as a producer.

Feigin helped reunite Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong after 25 years, cutting deals for touring, a TV special and the pair’s first concert film, 2010’s Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This.

Feigin, who taught classes at UCLA, NYU and UC Santa Barbara, also worked with President Obama, the Grammy Museum, Scholastic Books and nonprofits including StandUp2Cancer and The Tony Hawk Foundation.

Services will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Sinai in the Hollywood Hills. Donations in his memory can be made to StandUp2Cancer.