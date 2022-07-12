Ben Stephenson Leaving Bad Robot TV for ITV Studios

Ben Stephenson is leaving as head of Bad Robot TV to launch a transatlantic scripted label within ITV Studios.

Stephenson’s new label will be based in London and Los Angeles, and will focus on high-end premium drama. With his departure, Rachel Rusch Rich is promoted from executive vp to her new role as president of Bad Robot TV.

“We wish Ben the very best in his new endeavor and appreciate all he has brought to Bad Robot … Rachel and her team will continue to oversee our robust slate of projects, working with our incredible creative partner,” J.J. Abrams, co-CEO of Bad Robot, said in a statement.

In 2015, Stephenson joined Bad Robot as head of television at Abrams’ film and TV production banner Bad Robot Productions. He oversaw development and executive produced the TV slate.

His Bad Robot TV credits included Westworld and LoveCraft Country for HBO, Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story with Julianne Moore, Little Voice at Apple and Castlerock at Hulu. Before that, Stephenson spent nine years at the BBC as controller of drama commissioning, where his TV credits included Luther, Sherlock, The Fall, Line of Duty, Happy Valley, Top of the Lake and Peaky Blinders.

His new label will be supported in Los Angeles by ITV Studios’ U.S. studio under head Philippe Maigret.

“I have had the most amazing time at Bad Robot and will be forever grateful to J.J., Katie and Brian and the whole team at Bad Robot, as well as our partners at Warners. It’s been a once in a lifetime opportunity and I have truly never learnt so much or worked with such kind and talented partners. I will miss everyone profoundly. But now is the time to forge my own company and I am very grateful to Julian and the whole team at ITV Studios for supporting my ambition to create a genuinely international company in the US and the UK,” Stephenson said in a statement.