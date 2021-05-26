One Busy Day: Ben Winston Shares Work Diary, From the Grammys to ‘Late Late Show’ to ‘Friends’ Reunion

In early March, Ben Winston was juggling not only his day job as the executive producer of CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden, but also working two major side jobs: producing the Grammy Awards (telecast on March 14) and directing the Friends: The Reunion special, which airs May 27 on HBO Max. “It’s a lot of juggling,” says the British producer, who spoke with THR on May 20 — the morning after locking the Friends special at 2:30 a.m. the night before — about one of his busiest recent days.

MY DAY: MARCH 2, 2021

5 A.M. Wake up. I had a lot of stuff on my mind.

6:30 A.M. Treadmill. I’ve got one of those Fit treadmills where you run [virtually] around Zermatt, Switzerland, or on the beach in French Polynesia. I hate working out. I’ve always hated working out. The reason I started doing this Fit thing is that you can get sessions that are only 20 minutes. It’s literally 20 minutes.

7:15-8:15 A.M. Spend time with kids. I do an hour with my 1-year-old and 4-year-old, making them breakfast and getting them dressed.

8:15 A.M. Drive to work and call Mum in London. I call her most days on my drive in from Brentwood to Television City.

8:30 A.M. Friends set design meeting with production designer John Shaffner and set decorator Greg Grande to work out how to re-create the sets. They are the ones who designed and art directed the whole show from the beginning, since 1994. One of the things we wanted was that when the cast went back, it all felt identical to the day they left. Every mug, every light bulb, every DVD, they literally put it in the archive. But for some reason, we could not find the carpet for the girls’ apartment. We had it remade based on photographs.

9:30 A.M. Production meeting for Late Late Show. Executive producer Rob Crabbe leads the meeting — a Zoom with 100 people — and we go through who’s on the show. That day it was Tom Brady, in his first TV interview post-Super Bowl. Everybody from the head of lighting to the segment producers to the head writers is on the call. Sometimes those meetings are six minutes, sometimes 36 minutes.

10 A.M. Creative meeting with James Corden. We talk about a song that we want to do about coming out of quarantine with Ariana Grande.

10:30 A.M. Edit session for Friends. We have videos that people sent in from around the world talking about what the show meant to them. Guy Harding, my editor, has been editing them so we can do a three- to four-minute package within the show that shows the reach of the program across the globe. I love being in an edit. It’s where I feel most creative. That’s sometimes where I’m most calm.

11:30 A.M. Meeting about Grammys “In Memoriam” with Hamish Hamilton, the director, and producers Jesse Collins and Fatima Robinson. Working out how to make a 15-minute nonstop In Memoriam with live performances in the round. We discussed it for an hour, how to keep the camera going around the room while you have [tribute] performances by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars and Chris Martin and Lionel Richie and Brandi Carlisle. We’ll have to arrange another meeting. We don’t have it nailed just yet.

12:30 P.M. Grammys sets meeting. Production designer Misty Buckley and I talk about how we do outdoor sets with the L.A. skyline behind us. One of the things I did with the Grammys was, instead of looking at these shows in terms of what can’t I do — I can’t have an audience, for example — I started looking at it as what can I do. This meeting was about, if we’re allowed two people at a table, we can have 12 tables out there and it can look really beautiful. The idea that you could move our camera closer to the stars opened up this whole creative side of us. We wouldn’t have been able to do that if we were in L.A. Live with 14,000 people in the audience.

1:15 P.M. Monologue rehearsal for Late Late Show. We like to make it a few minutes longer than we need so we have room to cut. We changed the Late Late Show so much during COVID. James’ desk is where the audience bleachers used to be. I have this theory about TV: If people are watching things and you see an empty studio, people are like, “Oh I miss that. It’s not as good as it used to be.” But if you design the set around what you can do, then no one misses anything. So we moved the set around and included the crew in a big way. People are tuning in and seeing James muck around with the 15- or 16-member crew and it’s just free-wheeling fun.

2 P.M. Nickelodeon meeting. James and I, through our Fulwell 73 production company, are making a series we’re really excited about based on the book Real Pigeons Fight Crime. I absolutely love Nickelodeon’s president of animation, Ramsey Naito. There are some executives you just look forward to working with and she is one of them.

3 P.M. Taping with Tom Brady. The only time Rob and James and I get starstruck is when we have athletes on the show. We are like drooling idiots. With movie stars, we are happy they are there but you can tell the atmosphere is different today because Tom is there. We played tape of him the day before, drunk at the [Super Bowl championship] parade and we were hoping he wouldn’t be upset but he was so fun about it.

4:30 P.M. Grammys budget meeting. Supervising producer Eric Cook tells me everything we can’t afford and the risks we shouldn’t be taking.

5 P.M. Edit of Late Late Show. I always look at one half of the show and Rob looks at the other. It’s never a massive edit. We are six minutes over.

6 P.M. Friends producer meeting with Carly Robyn Segal, Dave Piendak, James Longman and Emma Conway. We are re-creating the quiz from that really famous episode where the girls lost the apartment. It’s a 25-minute drive from Television City [near] West Hollywood to home in Brentwood, so I’ll always make a call or continue a call from the car.

7 P.M. Get home for bedtime for kids. I like to read them stories and kiss them good night.

8-10 P.M. Grammys producers brainstorm and drink Zoom. We’re doing these brainstorm meetings two nights a week on Zoom. It’s a team effort of six or seven incredible producers including Josie Cliff and Raj Kapoor. On a Tuesday, we’ll run through the entire show from the beginning to the end and on a Thursday we’ll run through from the end to the beginning, because in a two-hour meeting you run out of steam by the end. I’d argue the Grammys is the hardest show I’ve ever produced. You’ve got 23 live performances and every single artist is an A-lister and they need to be treated as such. It’s complicated. These things aren’t stressful meetings to me. They are really fun and really creative. I open a bottle of red wine. For my birthday, my wife bought me a wine fridge and I love it. And I have a Coravin. It’s amazing. I mean, I would never before open a bottle of wine on my own. It’s wasteful — where with the Coravin you can have a glass of wine and open a really nice bottle.

10 P.M. Creative meeting with BTS team in Korea. They’re the only Grammy artists we’re allowing not to come. At one point, we were trying hard to get them there. Sadly, due to coronavirus, it wasn’t safe and the amount of people they would have to fly with — it was irresponsible to even ask them to come. The BTS team are so unbelievable. I’m so impressed always by them. They had an amazing idea of essentially recreating our sets in Korea so it felt like they were there.

11 P.M. Emails in bed. I fall asleep at 1:20. This is a typical day. And I don’t think I’d want it any other way.

