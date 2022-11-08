Benito Skinner to Star in Amazon Coming Out Comedy

Benito Skinner, better known as comedian Benny Drama, is heading to Amazon.

The social media favorite has sold Overcompensating to the streamer and retail giant and is attached to star in the scripted comedy.

The project, which is in development, is being produced by A24 and revolves around an Idaho football player named Benny as he struggles to accept his sexuality in college, finding himself overcompensating as he tries to convince himself of something he’s not. The ensemble comedy is described as poignant, personal and deeply funny and will explore experiences people have figuring themselves out, including the various personalities one tries out and the journey to find people who accept you just as you are.

Skinner penned the script and is executive producing alongside Jonah Hill and his Strong Baby production company. Scott King (Amazon’s Harlem), has been tapped to exec produce and serve as showrunner should Overcompensating move to series. Charli XCX will handle the music for the series and exec produce.

Skinner has carved out a following of millions on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, where he’s known for his celebrity impressions, skits and original characters. He’s repped by WME.