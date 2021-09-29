Berlanti Productions Plots Expansion With Nikki Cooper as Director of Development (Exclusive)

Berlanti Productions already has the record for the most scripted series on TV and it isn’t done growing yet.

The company has recruited former Sony 3000 exec Nikki Cooper as director of development and production. Cooper, who previously was a creative exec and worked closely with HarperCollins on book-to-film development, will help Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden expand its current TV slate while keeping the shingle’s 15 scripted originals on track.

“We are so pleased to have Nikki Cooper joining us at Berlanti Productions. She comes to us after an incredible run at Sony 3000. She is a well-respected executive with impeccable taste, a passion for storytelling, and a very bright future we feel lucky to be a part of,” Berlanti, Schechter and Madden said in a joint statement Wednesday. “She’ll be helping us expand our slate as well as nurture our existing television shows and development. We’re excited to get started immediately.”

During her tenure at 3000 Pictures, Cooper worked in the feature film development division of Fox 2000, where she assisted production on Hidden Figures, The Mountain Between Us, Breakthrough and The Woman in the Window.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Greg, Sarah, David and the powerhouse that is Berlanti Productions, and couldn’t be more excited to be working with a fiercely passionate and smart team,” Cooper said. “Berlanti continues to set the bar when it comes to empowering writers, prioritizing inclusion and championing great storytelling. I’m looking forward to this next chapter!”

Cooper becomes the latest exec to join Berlanti Productions. Dannah Shinder joined the company last month as exec vp TV, helping to fill the void created by the departures of Karyn Smith Forge and Erika Kennair. Berlanti Productions also recently promoted Jonathan Gabay to exec vp TV.

The company currently has 15 scripted originals on the air, including HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Netflix’s You and The CW’s All American franchise, among others.