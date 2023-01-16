Berlinale Series to Premiere Shows From HBO Max, Amazon, Disney+

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
A 1970s Cold War spy thriller from HBO Max, a British-Italian mafia-themed drama and an Amazon Prime cop show set in India are among the new series highlights that will have their world premieres at the 2023 Berlinale Series, the Berlin Film Festival’s television showcase.
They are HBO Max’s Spy/Master, a German-Romanian co-production about a high-ranking spook from the Eastern Bloc trying to defect to the West via a trip to Germany; Amazon’s Dahaad (Roar) about a police investigation into the mysterious disappearance of several women in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan; and Disney+ drama The Good Mothers, about Italian women taking on the mafia. They will all screen in Berlin for the first time as part of the Berlinale Series program.
Related Stories
Further 2023 Berlinale Series world premieres include Scandinavian thriller Agent from Danish star Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Riders of Justice), which will air on Denmark’s TV2, and Norwegian near-future satire The Architect from Nordic streamer Viaplay Group.
Australian teen drama Bad Behaviour and Chinese procedural Why Try to Change Me Now will both have their international premieres in Berlin after local debuts on Australian network Stan and Chinese platform iQIYI, respectively.
All seven series will compete for the inaugural Berlinale Series Award, chosen by an international jury consisting of U.S. actor André Holland (The Eddy, Moonlight), Israeli producer Danna Stern (On the Spectrum, Your Honor) and Danish screenwriter Mette Heeno (Snow Angels). The Berlinale Series Award ceremony will be held Feb. 22.
This year’s Berlinale Series kicks off with the world premiere of environmental disaster drama The Swarm, an adaptation of Frank Schätzing’s best-selling novel, which will screen out of competition.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, European Broadcasting Union Secure Olympics Rights in Europe Through 2032
-
-
television
Production Collective The Creatives Taps ‘Rust and Bone,’ ‘Losing Alice’ Writers for Workshops
-
Live Feed
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Explains Just How Real the Cordyceps Fungus Threat Is to Humans