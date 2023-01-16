Berlinale Series to Premiere Shows From HBO Max, Amazon, Disney+

A 1970s Cold War spy thriller from HBO Max, a British-Italian mafia-themed drama and an Amazon Prime cop show set in India are among the new series highlights that will have their world premieres at the 2023 Berlinale Series, the Berlin Film Festival’s television showcase.

They are HBO Max’s Spy/Master, a German-Romanian co-production about a high-ranking spook from the Eastern Bloc trying to defect to the West via a trip to Germany; Amazon’s Dahaad (Roar) about a police investigation into the mysterious disappearance of several women in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan; and Disney+ drama The Good Mothers, about Italian women taking on the mafia. They will all screen in Berlin for the first time as part of the Berlinale Series program.

Further 2023 Berlinale Series world premieres include Scandinavian thriller Agent from Danish star Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Riders of Justice), which will air on Denmark’s TV2, and Norwegian near-future satire The Architect from Nordic streamer Viaplay Group.

Australian teen drama Bad Behaviour and Chinese procedural Why Try to Change Me Now will both have their international premieres in Berlin after local debuts on Australian network Stan and Chinese platform iQIYI, respectively.

All seven series will compete for the inaugural Berlinale Series Award, chosen by an international jury consisting of U.S. actor André Holland (The Eddy, Moonlight), Israeli producer Danna Stern (On the Spectrum, Your Honor) and Danish screenwriter Mette Heeno (Snow Angels). The Berlinale Series Award ceremony will be held Feb. 22.

This year’s Berlinale Series kicks off with the world premiere of environmental disaster drama The Swarm, an adaptation of Frank Schätzing’s best-selling novel, which will screen out of competition.