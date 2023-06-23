‘TV’s Top 5’: The Best Shows of 2023 (So Far)

Spoiler alert! 'Succession' is among the year's best TV shows (so far).

1. Headlines

Dan Stevens, Adult Swim, FUBAR, Netflix viewership transparency and the future of TCM lead a busy week in TV industry news.

2. Ryan Murphy on the move

The prolific producer behind Monster, American Horror Story and The Watcher is expected to leave Netflix, his home of the past five years, when his deal expires this month. His next move may reunite him with Dana Walden as the showrunner proves you can go home again. But is this deal a win for Disney?

3. HBO shows to Netflix

Yes, you read that right. HBO shows including Insecure, Ballers and Six Feet Under may be licensed to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis as the premium cable network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, looks to cash in on its beloved titles while helping to pay down its $50 billion in debt.

4. Best TV of 2023 (so far)

THR TV critic Angie Han returns to the show for a wide-ranging conversation about the 10 best shows of 2023 — so far. Spoiler alert: Succession made the list, which does include actual spoilers on a handful of shows that recently debuted.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we end with Dan’s thoughts on this week’s new and returning series. In this episode, he weighs in on Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+, Average Joe on BET+, season two of FX’s The Bear on Hulu, Amazon’s I’m a Virgo and Apple’s Hijack.

