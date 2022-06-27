BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night.
The show kicked off with host Taraji P. Henson, presenter Janelle Monae and best female R&B/pop artist winner Jazmine Sullivan all addressing the recent Supreme Court decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling within the first 17 minutes of the show.
“Guns have more rights than a woman,” Henson said in her monologue. “It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than woman who can give life, if she chooses to.”
Monae gave the middle finger and said, “Fuck you, Supreme Court” (the swear word was bleeped), while Sullivan called on males to support females in fighting for their rights.
Related Stories
Best new artist winner Latto later joined the criticism against the Supreme Court.
Heading into the show, Doja Cat leads the nominations with a total of six mentions, including best female R&B/pop artist and best female hip-hop artist.
Ari Lennox and Drake follow with four noms each, while Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems earned three noms apiece.
The awards, which honor “creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, will be handed out at the 2022 BET Awards ceremony, which airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson is hosting.
In addition, Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the show. He also will take the stage for a tribute performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir.
The BET Awards nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals working in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.
BET’s Connie Orlando will oversee the show, along with Jamal Noisette. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.
The list of nominees below will be updated as they are announced live. Refresh for the latest. Check out photos of the red carpet here.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
ARI LENNOX
CHLÖE
DOJA CAT
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN (WINNER)
MARY J. BLIGE
SUMMER WALKER
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BLXST
CHRIS BROWN
GIVĒON
LUCKY DAYE
THE WEEKND
WIZKID
YUNG BLEU
Best Group
BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
CHLÖE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
LIL BABY & LIL DURK
MIGOS
YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK
Best Collaboration
ESSENCE – WIZKID FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER & TEMS (WINNER)
EVERY CHANCE I GET – DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
KISS ME MORE – DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA
WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX) – BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
SAWEETIE
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY
Video of the Year
FAMILY TIES BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
HAVE MERCY CHLÖE
KISS ME MORE DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA
PRESSURE ARI LENNOX
SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC
WAY 2 SEXY DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
Video Director of the Year
ANDERSON .PAAK A.K.A. DIRECTOR .PAAK
BENNY BOOM
BEYONCÉ & DIKAYL RIMMASCH
DIRECTOR X
HYPE WILLIAMS
MISSY ELLIOTT
Best New Artist
BABY KEEM
BENNY THE BUTCHER
LATTO (WINNER)
MUNI LONG
TEMS
YUNG BLEU
Album of the Year
AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC, BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK, SILK SONIC
BACK OF MY MIND, H.E.R.
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, TYLER, THE CREATOR
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY ,DRAKE
DONDA, KANYE WEST
HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE, JAZMINE SULLIVAN
PLANET HER, DOJA CAT
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
ALL IN YOUR HANDS, MARVIN SAPP
COME TO LIFE, KANYE WEST
GRACE, KELLY PRICE
HALLELUJAH, FRED HAMMOND
HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX), H.E.R. & TAUREN WELLS
JIREH, ELEVATION WORSHIP & MAVERICK CITY MUSIC
WE WIN LIL BABY X, KIRK FRANKLIN
BET Her
BEST OF ME (ORIGINALS), ALICIA KEYS
GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS, MARY J. BLIGE
HAVE MERCY, CHLÖE
PRESSURE, ARI LENNOX
ROSTER, JAZMINE SULLIVAN
UNLOYAL, SUMMER WALKER & ARI LENNOX
WOMAN, DOJA CAT
Best International Act
DAVE (UK)
DINOS (FRANCE)
FALLY IPUPA (DRC)
FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)
LITTLE SIMZ (UK)
LUDMILLA (BRAZIL)
MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (SOUTH AFRICA)
TAYC (FRANCE)
TEMS (NIGERIA)
Best Movie
CANDYMAN
KING RICHARD
RESPECT
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
SUMMER OF SOUL
THE HARDER THEY FALL
Best Actor
ADRIAN HOLMES, BEL AIR
ANTHONY ANDERSON, BLACK-ISH
DAMSON IDRIS, SNOWFALL
DENZEL WASHINGTON, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
FOREST WHITAKER, RESPECT | GODFATHER OF HARLEM
JABARI BANKS, BEL AIR
STERLING K. BROWN, THIS IS US
WILL SMITH, KING RICHARD
Best Actress
AUNJANUE ELLIS, KING RICHARD
COCO JONES, BEL AIR
ISSA RAE, INSECURE
JENNIFER HUDSON, RESPECT
MARY J. BLIGE, POWER BOOK II: GHOST
QUEEN LATIFAH, THE EQUALIZER
QUINTA BRUNSON, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
REGINA KING, THE HARDER THEY FALL
ZENDAYA, EUPHORIA | SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
YoungStars Award
AKIRA AKBAR
DEMI SINGLETON
MARSAI MARTIN
MILES BROWN
SANIYYA SIDNEY
STORM REID
Sportswoman of the Year Award
BRITTNEY GRINER
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON
SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year Award
AARON DONALD
BUBBA WALLACE
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
JA MORANT
LEBRON JAMES
STEPHEN CURRY
