BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2022 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

The show kicked off with host Taraji P. Henson, presenter Janelle Monae and best female R&B/pop artist winner Jazmine Sullivan all addressing the recent Supreme Court decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling within the first 17 minutes of the show.

“Guns have more rights than a woman,” Henson said in her monologue. “It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than woman who can give life, if she chooses to.”

Monae gave the middle finger and said, “Fuck you, Supreme Court” (the swear word was bleeped), while Sullivan called on males to support females in fighting for their rights.

Best new artist winner Latto later joined the criticism against the Supreme Court.

Heading into the show, Doja Cat leads the nominations with a total of six mentions, including best female R&B/pop artist and best female hip-hop artist.

Ari Lennox and Drake follow with four noms each, while Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems earned three noms apiece.

The awards, which honor “creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, will be handed out at the 2022 BET Awards ceremony, which airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson is hosting.

In addition, Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the show. He also will take the stage for a tribute performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir.

The BET Awards nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals working in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.

BET’s Connie Orlando will oversee the show, along with Jamal Noisette. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

The list of nominees below will be updated as they are announced live. Refresh for the latest. Check out photos of the red carpet here.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

CHLÖE

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN (WINNER)

MARY J. BLIGE

SUMMER WALKER

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

CHRIS BROWN

GIVĒON

LUCKY DAYE

THE WEEKND

WIZKID

YUNG BLEU

Best Group

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

CHLÖE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & LIL DURK

MIGOS

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK

Best Collaboration

ESSENCE – WIZKID FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER & TEMS (WINNER)

EVERY CHANCE I GET – DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK

FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

KISS ME MORE – DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA

WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX) – BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SAWEETIE

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

FAMILY TIES BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

HAVE MERCY CHLÖE

KISS ME MORE DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

WAY 2 SEXY DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

Video Director of the Year

ANDERSON .PAAK A.K.A. DIRECTOR .PAAK

BENNY BOOM

BEYONCÉ & DIKAYL RIMMASCH

DIRECTOR X

HYPE WILLIAMS

MISSY ELLIOTT

Best New Artist

BABY KEEM

BENNY THE BUTCHER

LATTO (WINNER)

MUNI LONG

TEMS

YUNG BLEU

Album of the Year

AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC, BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK, SILK SONIC

BACK OF MY MIND, H.E.R.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, TYLER, THE CREATOR

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY ,DRAKE

DONDA, KANYE WEST

HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE, JAZMINE SULLIVAN

PLANET HER, DOJA CAT

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ALL IN YOUR HANDS, MARVIN SAPP

COME TO LIFE, KANYE WEST

GRACE, KELLY PRICE

HALLELUJAH, FRED HAMMOND

HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX), H.E.R. & TAUREN WELLS

JIREH, ELEVATION WORSHIP & MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

WE WIN LIL BABY X, KIRK FRANKLIN

BET Her

BEST OF ME (ORIGINALS), ALICIA KEYS

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS, MARY J. BLIGE

HAVE MERCY, CHLÖE

PRESSURE, ARI LENNOX

ROSTER, JAZMINE SULLIVAN

UNLOYAL, SUMMER WALKER & ARI LENNOX

WOMAN, DOJA CAT

Best International Act

DAVE (UK)

DINOS (FRANCE)

FALLY IPUPA (DRC)

FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

LUDMILLA (BRAZIL)

MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ (SOUTH AFRICA)

TAYC (FRANCE)

TEMS (NIGERIA)

Best Movie

CANDYMAN

KING RICHARD

RESPECT

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

SUMMER OF SOUL

THE HARDER THEY FALL

Best Actor

ADRIAN HOLMES, BEL AIR

ANTHONY ANDERSON, BLACK-ISH

DAMSON IDRIS, SNOWFALL

DENZEL WASHINGTON, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

FOREST WHITAKER, RESPECT | GODFATHER OF HARLEM

JABARI BANKS, BEL AIR

STERLING K. BROWN, THIS IS US

WILL SMITH, KING RICHARD

Best Actress

AUNJANUE ELLIS, KING RICHARD

COCO JONES, BEL AIR

ISSA RAE, INSECURE

JENNIFER HUDSON, RESPECT

MARY J. BLIGE, POWER BOOK II: GHOST

QUEEN LATIFAH, THE EQUALIZER

QUINTA BRUNSON, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

REGINA KING, THE HARDER THEY FALL

ZENDAYA, EUPHORIA | SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

DEMI SINGLETON

MARSAI MARTIN

MILES BROWN

SANIYYA SIDNEY

STORM REID

Sportswoman of the Year Award

BRITTNEY GRINER

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON DONALD

BUBBA WALLACE

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

JA MORANT

LEBRON JAMES

STEPHEN CURRY