BET Awards: Brazilian Activist Djamila Ribeiro to Get International Global Good Honor

Brazilian activist, philosopher and writer Djamila Ribeiro will be honored with the 2021 BET International Global Good Award during the June 27 BET Awards celebration, which is airing internationally.

The honor is ViacomCBS-owned BET International’s way of recognizing global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility, goodness and a “commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.” Past honorees include French social justice activist Assa Traoré and artist and philanthropist Akon.

“Throughout her career, Ribeiro has utilized her writing to advocate for racial and gender equality,” BET International said. “Her best-selling book Pequeno Manual Antirracista (Anti-Racist Manual) proposes a practical reformulation of behaviors challenging white people to identify their place of privilege.”

“I’m proud and honored for this recognition,” said Ribeiro. “In such dark times, knowing that there is a brand totally dedicated to Black culture is a wonderful thing. Being able to be part of this and receiving such an important award is a glory.”

The BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will air live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on June 27 on BET at 8 p.m. ET. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa and MTV Brazil, followed by airings on MTV U.K. on June 28 and BET France on June 29. The BET Awards will also be available live on the BET Brazil channel on ViacomCBS’ free streaming service Pluto TV.