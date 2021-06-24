Skip to main content
M88 Signs BET Awards Head Host Writer Nefetari Spencer (Exclusive)

She is the first woman in the position in the show's history.

Nefetari Spencer
Nefetari Spencer Courtesy of Dana Patrick

M88 has signed writer and actress Nefetari Spencer for management, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Spencer will serve as head host writer for the BET Awards this Sunday, the first woman to hold that position in the show’s history.

She most recently has written for the Kids Say the Darndest Things revival and TBS’ Friday Night Vibes, which are both hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Spencer is no stranger to working with major comedy talent, beginning her career as the late Bernie Mac’s assistant and since then having written material for Craig Robinson, Leslie Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall, Niecy Nash, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and the late Charlie Murphy.  Her writing credits include the American Music Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Black Girls Rock, the Soul Train Awards and New Year’s Rocking Eve.

Spencer, who portrayed more than 17 characters in her one-woman show, I Am Willa (directed by Adleane Hunter and produced by Deon Cole), currently recurs as Keisha on HBO Max’s South Side. She also has co-written a pilot that was sold to IFC.

Spencer continues to be represented by Morris Yorn.

