BET Snags ‘Breakfast Club’ TV Broadcast in iHeartMedia Partnership (Exclusive)

BET is getting back into the daily programming game for the first time in almost a decade.

The Paramount Global-owned cable outlet has partnered with iHeartMedia to air a daily broadcast of the syndicated Breakfast Club radio show, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on New York’s Power 105.1-FM. BET (and sister network VH1) will air a one-hour edition of the show at 9 a.m. ET weekdays starting April 17.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring The Breakfast Club and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences,” BET CEO and president Scott Mills in a statement. “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are long time members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Breakfast Club home to BET.”

Said John Sykes, president entertainment enterprises at iHeartMedia, “What began as a daily morning radio show over a decade ago in New York City, has now become a cultural beacon across America. This new partnership with BET will expand the radio show’s reach to millions more watching on this iconic television network.”

The Breakfast Club will be BET’s first daily program since 106 & Park ended in 2014 and its first daytime show. It will feature interviews and signature segments from the radio show, which is syndicated in more than 90 markets across the country. The show was previously simulcast on the Revolt cable channel, but that deal ended in 2021. The Breakfast Club’s YouTube channel, which has more than 5 million subscribers, also features each day’s full shows and a host of clips.

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”

Added DJ Envy, “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase The Breakfast Club on BET. I love what the new BET is doing!”

BET’s parent company, Paramount Global, is exploring a sale of a majority stake in the business, which includes VH1, BET Studios and streaming service BET+. Longtime BET partner Tyler Perry, who already has a significant stake in BET+, media mogul Byron Allen and Sean “Diddy” Combs have all expressed interest in buying the stake.