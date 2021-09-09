Beth Ditto Signs on for Fox’s ‘Monarch’

Fox’s Monarch continues to bolster its musical cast.

Singer-actress Beth Ditto has joined the cast of the upcoming country music drama series at the network.

Picked up to series in May after a two-year development process, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music and will feature original and cover songs.

Ditto will play Gigi Taylor-Roman, the younger daughter of country music legends Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon) and Albie Roman (Trace Adkins). Although close to her sister and heir to the crown Nicky Roman (Anna Friel), in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, in spite of her incredible singing voice.

Ditto most recently co-starred in Showtime’s critical favorite On Becoming a God in Central Florida, the second season of which was scrapped amid concerns about shooting a show set at an amusement park during the pandemic. She’s is a multi-platinum singer, both as the frontwoman for Gossip and as a solo act.

Melissa London Hilfers created the series and penned the pilot. She exec produces alongside Michael Rauch (Royal Pains), who serves as showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of the Jackal Group and music manager Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment also exec produce. Jason Ensler (The Passage) will direct and serve as an executive producer on the pilot. Adam Anders (Glee) will serve as executive music producer on Monarch.

The series will debut with a two-night event starting Jan. 30 after the NFC Championship game and continuing on Feb. 1.

Ditto is repped by WME and Hard Land Management.