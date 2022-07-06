This Week in TV: ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Final Run, ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ ‘Bachelorette’

Summer TV arrives in force in the next seven days, with more than 20 shows premiering on broadcast and cable outlets and a half-dozen more on streaming services. They include the first of Better Call Saul’s final episodes, a new season of FX’s cult favorite What We Do in the Shadows and summer staples including Big Brother, The Bachelorette and Celebrity Family Feud.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials for July 6-12. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

When Better Call Saul last aired, wrapping up the first half of its final season, Saul/Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) had just seen the unintended consequences of their plan to take down Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) explode in front of them. The show’s final six episodes will take us the rest of the way to Jimmy’s transition to Saul Goodman, as well as (presumably) revealing why Kim isn’t in Breaking Bad and perhaps checking in with Cinnabon Gene in Omaha. The final run begins at 9 p.m. Monday on AMC.

Also on cable …

Critical favorite What We Do in the Shadows (10 p.m. Tuesday, FX) brings Nadja (Nasia Demetriou) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) back to Staten Island, even if the gang isn’t quite all back together in the early going of season four. Crank Yankers begins a new season at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Comedy Central. Good Trouble (10 p.m. Thursday, Freeform) returns to finish its fourth season. Lifetime re-enters the world of V.C Andrews with the miniseries Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (9 p.m. Saturday). Edward Burns’ Bridge and Tunnel (10 p.m. Sunday, Epix) begins its second season. HBO debuts docuseries The Anarchists at 10 p.m. Sunday. Adult Swim revives Tuca & Bertie at midnight Sunday.

On broadcast …

Returning: The 19th season of The Bachelorette (8 p.m. Monday, ABC) brings not one but two leads in Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — and the show’s producers insist that unlike the handful of previous times there have been two people at the center of the show, both will remain active throughout the season. Thirty-five dudes will vie for roses, and Jesse Palmer returns as host.

Also: Big Brother begins its 24th season at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS, followed by The Challenge: USA (9:30 p.m.) featuring a iineup of CBS reality stars. Mysteries Decoded (8 p.m. Wednesday, The CW) returns to decode more mysteries. PBS’ The Green Planet (8 p.m. Wednesday) delves into the secret lives of plants. ABC rolls out game shows on Thursday (Press Your Luck and Generation Gap) and Sunday (Celebrity Family Feud, The Final Straw and The $100,000 Pyramid). A new season of Grantchester premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on PBS. Following The Bachelorette, ABC’s Claim to Fame (10 p.m. Monday) stars nonfamous relatives of celebrities who compete to hide their identities for the longest.

On streaming …

Black Bird features one of Ray Liotta’s final acting roles, playing the father of a man (Taron Egerton) convicted of a crime and given a choice: Serve a full 10-year sentence or go into a maximum-security facility in hopes of eliciting a confession from a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser). It premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Also: Rom-com Maggie (Wednesday, Hulu) centers on a woman (Rebecca Rittenhouse) whose dating life is complicated by the fact that she’s psychic. Moonhaven (Thursday, AMC+) is set on a lunar colony 100 years in the future. Netflix’s limited series Boo, Bitch (Friday) stars Lana Condor as a high schooler sorting out the aftermath of a wild party. Trigger Point (Friday, Peacock) centers on a British bomb disposal unit. The second Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem miniseries debuts Monday on Peacock.