‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Composer Dave Porter Picks His Top 10 Moments

For the past 14 years, composer Dave Porter has been immersed in the world of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as the composer for both seminal AMC series, as well as the 2019 sequel film, El Camino. With Saul wrapping up its six season run on Monday, Porter is reflecting on the work as he says goodbye to the world launched by Vince Gilligan with the story of a dying high school teacher who becomes a drug kingpin. Below, find Porter’s ten favorite musical moments from the show.

BREAKING BAD

Jane’s Demise (season 2, episode 12)

In a pivotal moment that defines just how depraved and calculating Walter White was, he makes a decision that will have long-lasting consequences for his relationship with Jesse …. Walt does not intercede as Jane chokes to death.

Crawl Space (season four, episode 11)

In the closest we ever got to a horror movie moment, Walt loses it when he realizes that he escape money, long hidden in their crawlspace, is gone and his wife, Skylar, is the reason why.

Dead Freight (season five, episode five)

In the largest and most complex action sequence that we ever made, Walt and Jesse literally rob a train to obtain the rare chemical they need to increase the meth production.

Disassemble (season five, episode six)

The consequences that result from the train robbery are dire, as vividly displayed in this opening sequence as they dispose of young Drew Sharp.

Dimple Pinch Neat: (sesaon five, episode 15)

The first and only time the Breaking Bad theme is used within the context of the show, Walter’s formulates his return to Albuquerque that will set up all the showdowns in the series finale.

BETTER CALL SAUL

Shared Smoke (season one, episode one and season six, episode 13)

This is the first piece of music I ever wrote for Better Call Saul, establishing the relationship between Jimmy and Kim. Sweet, hopeless, awkward, but undeniable affection. And if you’ve seen the BCS finale, you know.

Border Crossing (season two, episode eight)

We’ve always celebrated the process and details of clever bad guys getting away with it, and this elaborate one shot sequence following drugs crossing the border into New Mexico is a prime example.

Walls (season three, episode ten)

Chuck’s final descent into madness as he tears his house apart is an iconic moment from the series, and one of the pillars that ultimately creates Saul Goodman.

The Devil’s Dandruff (season 6, episode one)

The innocence of this caper, where Jimmy plants cocaine in Howard’s locker, sure had a different feel to it in hindsight … but in the moment, this is Jimmy and Kim doing what the love and are so good at.

Point and Shoot (season six, episode eight)

Forced to drive with a loaded gun to Gus’ house in one of the most tension filled scenes from either series, surely this is how Kim is going to die.

