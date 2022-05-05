‘Better Call Saul’ Storms Streaming Charts Ahead of Final Season Debut

Two weeks before the final season of Better Call Saul premiered, the Netflix debut of the show’s previous season drove a spike in viewing.

The AMC series’ fifth season arrived on Netflix April 4, and Saul was easily the most watched acquired series of that week with 915 million minutes of viewing time. That was also good for second place among all titles, second only to Bridgerton (1.62 billion minutes).

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul premiered on AMC on April 18, two years after season five concluded. It’s reasonable to assume a rewatch or catch-up on season five drove a significant portion of users’ time on Netflix.

Bridgerton remained a clear-cut No. 1 overall, though it fell by about 50 percent from the previous week. Marvel series Moon Knight, however, climbed significantly for the week its second episode premiered on Disney+, clocking in at 608 million minutes of watch time (a 45 percent jump from its premiere). Netflix’s unscripted show The Ultimatum had a strong premiere week, drawing 838 million minutes of viewing.

The Outlaws, a comedy series from Stephen Merchant, also cracked the top 10 for its premiere week on Amazon’s Prime Video. It placed eighth among originals with 240 million minutes of viewing, just ahead of The Dropout (232 million) on Hulu.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for April 4-10 are below.

Original Series

1. Bridgerton (Netflix), 1.62 billion minutes viewed

2. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix), 838 million

3. Moon Knight (Disney+), 608 million

4. The Last Kingdom (Netflix), 487 million

5. Inventing Anna (Netflix), 339 million

6. Is It Cake? (Netflix), 338 million

7. Get Organized With The Home Edit (Netflix), 300 million

8. The Outlaws (Prime Video), 240 million

9. The Dropout (Hulu), 232 million

10. Ozark (Netflix), 227 million

Acquired Series

1. Better Call Saul (Netflix), 915 million minutes

2. Heartland (Netflix), 793 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 771 million

4. NCIS (Netflix), 674 million

5. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 538 million

6. Queen of the South (Netflix), 476 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 457 million

8. Seinfeld (Netflix), 355 million

9. Bluey (Disney+), 326 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 305 million