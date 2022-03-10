‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season Trailer Showcases Turns to the Dark Side

“Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.”

Those words from Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) close out the trailer for Better Call Saul’s final season — and likely give a hint about what’s to come in the Breaking Bad prequel. The foreboding two-minute trailer gives a glimpse at the final steps Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) will take in taking on the persona of criminal defense lawyer (emphasis on “criminal”) Saul Goodman.

Familiar faces and sights from Breaking Bad abound in the trailer, from the Salamanca cousins (previously show in a brief teaser for the season) to Saul’s Cadillac with the “LWYRUP” vanity license plate. The season will follow Jimmy’s winding road to becoming Saul as well as his complicated relationship with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who’s facing an existential crisis of her own.

On the cartel side of the story, Mike, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) find themselves in a game of cat and mouse with the highest possible stakes.

The 13-episode final season will air in two batches, with the first seven episodes rolling out weekly beginning April 18. After a six-week hiatus — and following the start of a new Emmy Awards calendar — the final six episodes will debut starting July 11.

Sony Pictures TV produces Better Call Saul. Creators Peter Gould (who serves as showrunner) and Vince Gilligan executive produce with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer and Michael Morris.

Watch the trailer below.