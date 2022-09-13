Emmys Snubs: Top Nominees ‘Barry,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Fail to Win High-Profile Awards as ‘Better Call Saul’ Shut Out

Going into Monday night’s 2022 Emmys, a number of experts predicted that HBO’s Barry would walk away with some of the night’s top prizes, including lead actor (Bill Hader) and supporting actor (Henry Winkler) in a comedy series.

Instead, the HBO series, which returned to Emmy contention this year after an extended gap between seasons caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and won six Emmys in past years, failed to win any trophies during Monday night’s main telecast, collecting only three awards overall, all of which were won during the Creative Arts ceremonies earlier this month.

Several pundits predicted that Hader would beat his fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis for the best comedy actor award that Sudeikis secured as part of a big night for Ted Lasso.

Barry had 14 nominations, the same as Severance, which also failed to win any awards during Monday’s telecast, with the Apple drama only taking home two Emmys overall, again both at the Creative Arts Emmys.

But neither series had as many nods as Only Murders in the Building, which scored an impressive 17 nominations for its freshman season but won only three Emmys, all handed out in the Creative Arts ceremonies. Some pundits had predicted that either Martin Short or Steve Martin would win for the Hulu series, with others suggesting that the show could win best comedy, giving star Selena Gomez an Emmy as part of the series’ production team after she was memorably snubbed for a lead actress nomination.

Stranger Things, similarly, scored 13 nominations, but only five wins, all presented outside of the main NBC telecast. And Pam & Tommy only won one award, for best period or character makeup (non-prosthetic), from its 10 nominations, taking home that prize during the Creative Arts ceremonies.

A number of TV shows with multiple Emmy nominations were also shut out, including past Emmys darling The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (12 nominations, no wins), which like Only Murders got some attention onstage; the acclaimed Better Call Saul and buzzy newcomer Yellowjackets (both of which had seven nominations, no wins).

A number of experts thought Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey could beat Zendaya for the best drama actress prize.

With Saul, which recently wrapped up its sixth and final season, star Bob Odenkirk was a sentimental pick for best drama actor, while critics were thrilled when co-star Rhea Seehorn scored her first Emmy nomination this year in the best supporting actress in a drama category, with some experts predicting she’d win. Others thought Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon could triumph. But both Seehorn and Jung lost to Ozark‘s Julia Garner.

In terms of surprise wins, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls beat out a number of veteran competition contenders, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, which won the past four years in a row, and past winners The Amazing Race, The Voice and Top Chef, for an emotional moment on the main telecast.