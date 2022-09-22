‘Better Caul Saul’s’ Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn Reunite for Apple TV+ Series

There’s a Better Call Saul reunion in the works … at Apple TV+.

The streamer has given a two-season, straight-to-series order for a project from Saul and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn will play a lead role in the untitled series, which comes from Sony Pictures TV.

The series also marks a reunion between Gilligan and former Sony Pictures TV presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who greenlit Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul during their tenure at the studio and now head Apple’s streaming portfolio, and Chris Parnell, who left Sony for Apple in 2020.

Story details and the nature of Seehorn’s character are being kept under wraps for now, but Gilligan indicated in a statement that the new series won’t be an antihero story like his previous two shows.

“After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes, and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?” Gilligan said. “It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her. And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

Sony produces several series for Apple TV+, including For All Mankind, The Afterparty and the forthcoming sci-fi series Dark Matter.

Gilligan, who last year extended his overall deal at Sony, will be the showrunner on the new series and executive produce via his High Bridge Productions. Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer also exec produce, and High Bridge’s Jenn Carroll will serve as producer.

Gilligan is repped by CAA and Del Shaw. Seehorn is with Untitled Entertainment, UTA and Viewpoint.