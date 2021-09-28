Ron Cephas Jones Boards FX’s ‘Better Things’ (Exclusive)

FX’s Better Things will feature Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones in its upcoming fifth season.

Jones (This Is Us, Truth Be Told) will appear in two episodes of the critically acclaimed Better Things. He’ll play Ron, an old friend and acting colleague of Sam’s (creator, star, showrunner and director Pamela Adlon).

Season five of Better Things is in production, and FX is targeting sometime in 2022 for a premiere.

Jones has won two Emmys for his role as Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) biological father, William Hill, on NBC’s This Is Us. That series is filming its currently filming its sixth and final season and is set to premiere in early 2022.

Jones is currently recurring on another NBC series, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and is slated to return to Broadway this fall in Lynn Nottage’s play Clyde’s. His other recent credits include Apple’s Truth Be Told and Lisey’s Story, Hulu’s Looking for Alaska and Netflix’s Luke Cage and The Get Down. He is repped by Industry Entertainment and Gersh.

Adlon, who signed an overall deal with FX last year, executive produces Better Things. Patricia Resnick, Joe Hortua and Ira Parker co-exec produced and served as writers on season four; Joanne Toll produces, and Robin Ruzan is consulting producer.