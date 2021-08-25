‘Betty’ Canceled at HBO

HBO is taking the wheels off of Betty.

The comedy about a group of skateboarders that is based on Crystal Moselle’s 2018 indie darling Skate Kitchen has been canceled after two seasons on the premium cable network.

“We will not be moving forward with a third season of Betty,” HBO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

HBO renewed Betty for a second season in June 2020, a mere two weeks after its six-episode season wrapped to strong reviews. The show has earned positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter’s Robyn Bahr calling the show “beautifully and unselfconsciously queer, resid[ing] somewhere on the spectrum between matriarchy and endless summer.”

THR‘s chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg also praised season two of Betty, which includes storylines ranging from COVID to Black Lives Matter. The series has an impressive 96 percent rating among critics and 60 percent with viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. The LGBTQ-themed comedy wrapped its six-episode sophomore season July 16, with that episode — the now unfortunately titled “The Let Down” — serving as the series finale.

Betty followed the relationships among a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding in New York City. The cast features Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg, all of whom also starred in Skate Kitchen. Moselle directs Betty and executive produces with Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Sophia Mourad. Untitled Entertainment produced.

Listen to Moselle discuss Betty‘s status as a hidden gem in a Showrunner Spotlight interview with THR podcast TV’s Top 5.

THR sibling publication Variety was first to report the news.