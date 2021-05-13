Betty Gilpin to Star Alongside Julia Roberts, Sean Penn in Starz’s ‘Gaslit’

Betty Gilpin is returning to television.

The GLOW actress has booked her follow-up TV regular role and will star alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Starz’s Watergate drama Gaslit.

Based on Slate’s Slow Burn podcast, the series is a modern take on Watergate and tells the untold stories of the forgotten characters in the scandal that would bring down president Richard Nixon.

Gilpin will play Maureen “Mo” Kane Dean, the wife of John Dean. Dan Stevens (who replaced Armie Hammer in the series) will play John Dean. Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, the wife of Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell. Penn will play the latter.

Also joining the series regular cast are Shea Whigham (Perry Mason) as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) as Mitchell’s daughter, Marty.

Robbie Pickering created the series and writes alongside Amelia Gray, Alberto Roldan, Anayat Fakhraie, Uzoamaka Maduka and Sofya Levitsky-Weitz. Sam Esmail exec produces the series via his Universal Content Studios-based Esmail Corp banner alongside Chad Hamilton. Roberts, Slate‘s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin also exec produce the series from UCP and Anonymous Content.

Gaslit marks Gilpin’s first TV role since Netflix abandoned plans for a fourth and final season of wrestling series GLOW. The show, which earned Gilpin three Emmy nominations, was canceled amid production challenges due to the pandemic. Gilpin was previously set to join Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story as Ann Coulter but had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts, which are becoming increasingly challenging as productions across the globe resume.

Gilpin’s credits also include feature The Hunt. She will next be seen in Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, opposite Chris Pratt and J.K. Simmons. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.