Betty Gilpin to Co-Star in Showtime’s ‘Three Women’ Adaptation

Showtime has found the second of its Three Women.

GLOW alum Betty Gilpin has boarded the straight-to-series drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s book of the same name, joining Shailene Woodley and Dewanda Wise in the cast.

Picked up straight to series in July after Showtime landed the rights to the novel in 2019 following a bidding war, Three Women explores American female desire and follows three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.

The drama revolves around three women: Lina (Gilpin), an Indiana woman in a passionless marriage who embarks on an all-consuming affair; Sloane (Wise), an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has a committed open marriage until two sexy strangers threaten her and her husband’s aspirational love story; and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

Woodley will play Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each woman to tell her story, and whose relationships with the trio change her life. The role of Maggie is currently casting.

Three Women marks Gilpin’s latest TV foray following Netflix’s late and great GLOW, a role for which she earned three Emmy nominations. She next will appear in Starz’s Gaslit, opposite Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and Apple anthology Roar, with Nicole Kidman. Repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson, Gilpin’s credits also include feature The Tomorrow War.

Author Taddeo exec produces the Showtime adaptation of Three Women alongside showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Shameless alum Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct and exec produce the first two episodes. A premiere date has not yet been determined. Production begins in the fall.