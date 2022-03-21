Betty Gilpin to Star in Damon Lindelof/Tara Hernandez Peacock Drama

Betty Gilpin is reuniting with Damon Lindelof.

The Emmy-nominated GLOW grad has been tapped to star in Mrs. Davis, the Peacock drama series set to explore faith vs. technology. The casting pairs Gilpin and Lindelof after the latter co-write 2020 feature The Hunt.

Mrs. Davis, which is co-written by Lindelof and Big Bang Theory alum Tara Hernandez, is being billed as an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Gilpin will lead the cast and play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful artificially intelligence. Emmy-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero) will exec produce and helm multiple episodes including the pilot.

The drama was ordered straight to series in May 2021 and landed at NBCUniversal’s Peacock following a multiple-outlet bidding war. Hernandez will serve as showrunner on the series. Warner Bros. Television, where both Lindelof and Hernandez are based, is the studio.

Susan Rovner developed the series during her long tenure at Warner Bros. TV and wound up buying it after leaving the studio for a role overseeing NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming portfolio. In addition to developing the series, Rovner has now had the rare opportunity to also acquire it as a buyer as sources note her history with the project helped Peacock beat others for the series.

The project marks Lindelof’s follow-up to HBO’s Watchmen, which he has been adamant about handing over to a new voice should the premium cabler opt to bring the award-winning series back for a second season. He has a long relationship with Warners and, unlike other producers, focuses only on one project at a time. Hernandez, meanwhile, started as an assistant on The Big Bang Theory before working her way up to writer and co-exec producer on the multicamera comedy and its prequel spinoff, Young Sheldon.

Gilpin earned three Emmy nominations for her role in Netflix’s GLOW. She co-stars in Starz’s Watergate drama Gaslit, which debuts next month. She also reunites with the GLOW showrunners in their Apple anthology, Roar. Beyond that, she also has a role in Showtime’s highly anticipated drama Three Women. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.

A premiere date for Mrs. Davis has not yet been determined.