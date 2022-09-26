‘Big Brother’ Renewed for 25th Season on CBS

Big Brother is coming back for a 25th season.

The announcement was made Sunday night during the live finale of the show. Host Julie Chen Moonves also shared the news on Twitter. (Watch the video she posted below.)

During the finale, Taylor Hale made history as the first Black woman to win the reality competition.

CBS said that, for a second consecutive summer, Big Brother’s three nightly editions ranked among the top 10 programs in both total viewers and adults 25-54.

The Wednesday and Thursday editions also tied as the summer’s top primetime broadcast in adults 25-54.

Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.