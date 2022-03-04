‘The Big Leap’ Canceled at Fox

The Big Leap will not bounce back for a second season. And neither will NBC’s Ordinary Joe.

Fox has canceled the freshman dramedy starring Scott Foley, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, while NBC has axed the sliding doors drama starring James Wolk.

The Big Leap wrapped its 11-episode run in December with a same-day viewership of only 1.27 million total viewers. The series averaged only a 0.4 in the all-important adults 18-49 demo with seven days of delayed viewing and 2.8 million multiplatform viewers.

The show-within-a-show was originally ordered to pilot for the 2020-21 broadcast season and picked up to series in April 2021 for the 2021-22 season following the pandemic-related production delay that wreaked havoc on traditional broadcast schedules.

The dramedy about a group of down on their luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake opened Fox’s fall season in September to soft ratings. Alongside Our Kind of People, The Big Leap ranked as Fox’s lowest-rated series from the fall. The Big Leap, which had network brass comparing it to former hit Glee, was designed for a short order and wrapped its run after 11 episodes.

Fox execs liked the creative on The Big Leap, which doubled its same-day ratings with delayed viewing and digital returns, but also need space on the schedule for the previously announced straight-to-series drama Accused, which hails from powerhouse producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa (Homeland) and David Shore (House).

The Big Leap was a co-production between Disney’s 20th Television and Fox Entertainment. Liz Heldens (The Passage) served as showrunner on the series via her rich overall deal with 20th. Teri Polo, Ser’Darius Blain, Raymond Cham Jr., Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasner, Piper Perabo, Mallory Jansen and Kevin Daniels also starred. Jason Winer and Sue Naegle also exec produced. The series has a rare 100 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com.

This is Fox’s first cancellation of the season. Still awaiting decisions at the network are Call Me Kat, Duncanville, Housebroken, 911, 911: Lone Star, The Resident and rookies The Cleaning Lady, Our Kind of People, Pivoting and Welcome to Flatch.

Ordinary Joe, meanwhile, was told across three different timelines and ranked as NBC’s lowest-rated original scripted series. The drama was produced by The Batman’s Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The series was a co-production between Universal Television and 20th TV, where Reeves is under a TV deal. Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner served as showrunners on the drama, which counted Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail among its cast.

