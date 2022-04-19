‘Big Mouth,’ Spinoff ‘Human Resources’ Renewed at Netflix

Netflix is bringing back its Big Mouth universe.

The streaming giant has given an early season seven renewal for Big Mouth and picked up its spinoff, Human Resources, for a second. The news was revealed Monday night during a TV Academy event.

The upcoming sixth cycle of Big Mouth — which returns later this year — was the last of its three-season pickup from back in 2019. At the time of the supersized renewal, Netflix also signed series creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett to an overall deal to develop other adult animated comedies for the streamer.

From that pact sprang Human Resources, which the quartet created alongside Big Mouth writer Kelly Galuska. The latter series debuted March 18 to warm reviews with THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg calling the comedy “[a]s funny as its predecessor, but not as relatably sincere.” The show has a 94 percent rating among critics and 74 percent audience score on RottenTomatoes.com.

A return date for season six of Big Mouth, which last aired in November, has not yet been revealed.

Big Mouth features a voice cast that includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri and Jessi Klein. Kroll and Rudolph reprise their roles as Maury the Hormone Monster and Connie the Hormone Monstress, respectively, in the spinoff that also includes the voices of Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis.