‘Big Shot,’ Starring John Stamos, Nets Second Season at Disney+

Disney+ is ready to run it back with Big Shot.

The streamer has renewed the high school basketball dramedy starring John Stamos for a second season. The renewal for the ABC Signature-produced series comes about 2 1/2 months after the first season concluded in June.

“We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot,” said co-creator and executive producer David E. Kelley. “The show has touched so many hearts — John Stamos’ brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn. We look forward to season two and beyond.”

Stamos plays a disgraced college basketball coach who gets a shot at redemption when he takes a job coaching at an elite girls’ school. He soon learns that his teenage players need empathy and vulnerability, heretofore foreign concepts to him.

“This show represents everything Disney is to me — family, inclusion, and unity. But at its core, Big Shot is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season,” said Stamos. “I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn … thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two.”

Big Shot‘s regular cast also includes Jessalyn Gilsig, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Richard Robichaux, Tiana Le, Nell Verlaque, Monique A. Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett created the series; all three executive produce along with frequent Kelley collaborator Bill D’Elia. Lorey will continue as showrunner for season two, which is slated to go into production in 2022.

Stamos is repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein Entertainment and Laird & Sobel LLP.