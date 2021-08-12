ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ Moving From Vancouver to New Mexico

Big Sky, one of ABC’s top hits of the 2020-2021 TV season, is moving production to New Mexico.

The second season of the David E. Kelley-created drama will film in Rio Rancho, New Mexico from August 2021 through April 2022, the New Mexico Film Office announced on Thursday. The second season is set to air during the 2021-2022 season with showrunner Elwood Reid, who helmed the second half of the first season. The first season filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“The decision of Big Sky to film season 2 in New Mexico shows we have created a resilient and thriving film industry,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a statement. “This production will support jobs for thousands of New Mexicans well into 2022 and boost spending to the many local businesses that provide goods and services to this industry.”

The New Mexico Film Office says the production will employ over 500 crew members residing in the state and thousands of locals as background actors and extras.

“For years I’ve had friends rave to me about their experience filming in New Mexico. I’m excited to bring the second season of Big Sky to the Land of Enchantment,” showrunner Reid said in a statement. “The excellent crews, the facilities and natural beauty of New Mexico has so far exceeded expectations. We are looking forward to a great year!”

In its first year on ABC, Big Sky earned an average of 7.86 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults ages 18-49 with seven days of delayed viewing, per Nielsen. It also attracted some controversy when dozens of Indigenous groups signed on to an initiative protesting the lack of representation of Native and Indigneous women on the show, whose events are set into motion by the disappareance of a number of women at truck stops in Montana. In late December, Big Sky producers responded, “After meaningful conversations with representatives of the Indigenous community, our eyes have been opened to the outsized number of Native American and Indigenous women who go missing and are murdered each year, a sad and shocking fact.” They added, “We are grateful for this education and are working with Indigenous groups to help bring attention to this important issue.”

Adapted from a series of novels by C.J. Box, Big Sky will in its second season star Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metally and Anja Savcic.