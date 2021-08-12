Bill Burr Mocking ‘Star Wars’ Fans in Stand-Up Act Helped Land His ‘Mandalorian’ Role

Bill Burr was as shocked as anyone when he was cast in The Mandalorian.

The stand-up comic and occasional actor was recently interviewed on Your Mom’s House, a comedy podcast hosted by couple Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky where he talked about the Disney+ series.

Saying that he was a massive fan of the Star Wars show, Segura asked Burr how he came to be cast as mercenary Migs Mayfeld. Burr landing the role was somewhat polarizing at the time since a part of his act in the past was razzing Star Wars fans. He told Segura that actually helped.

“I went to Mike Binder’s birthday party and Jon [Favreau] was there, and he said, ‘Hey, we’re writing this thing. We kind of have you in mind. Do you want to do it?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, Jon. I have teased Star Wars people a lot.’ He goes, ‘I know. I listen to the podcast a lot. I think it would be funny if you got in it,'” Burr recalled. “My wife was kicking me under the table and I was like, ‘All right, I’ll do it.’

Burr explained that there was a misconception that he actually hated Star Wars, which he said was not the case. “I was just hating on it as a comic,” he told Segura. “You see 1,000 people excited about something, you’re going to make fun of it.”

Burr first appeared as Mayfeld in season one, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner” and then twice in season two in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” and “Chapter 15: The Believer.”

Watch the interview segment below.