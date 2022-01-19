First Trailer Drops for W. Kamau Bell’s Bill Cosby Documentary, ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

Below is the first official full trailer for the upcoming four-part Showtime documentary series We Need to Talk About Cosby.

The project, from Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell), promises an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and the fall of “America’s Dad,” Bill Cosby.

“Do not edit this: A lot of people knew,” says actress and Cosby accuser Eden Tirl in the trailer. “Because you can’t do what he did unless you have other people supporting what you’re doing.”

We Need to Talk About Cosby promises to “explore the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby. Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along — the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African American people but to all people. The four-parter sheds new light on Cosby’s cultural contributions and impact at the height of his disgrace — accused of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery and other misconduct by more than 60 women as far back as nearly 60 years. Bell, who grew up idolizing Cosby, unpacks how Cosby’s desire for power, which propelled his professional success, could be the same driving force that motivated his alleged crimes against women. We Need to Talk About Cosby peels back complex layers, portraying the genius performer, philanthropist and role model, contrasted by the accused sexual predator that now defines him. It offers viewers the chance to reconsider Cosby’s mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism and white supremacy are shaping how we re-evaluate sex, power and agency.”

Last July, the 84-year-old comedian was freed from state prison after serving more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence for sexual assault. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided that a “non-prosecution agreement” the actor struck with a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case that stemmed from a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand. “I have never changed my stance nor my story,” Cosby tweeted after being released. “I have always maintained my innocence.”

The documentary will screen at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 ahead of its Showtime premiere on Jan. 30.