Hollywood Reacts to Bill Cosby Release: “I Am Furious, Shame on the Court”

Hollywood reacted Wednesday to the shock news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Court decided that a “non-prosecution agreement” the actor struck with a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case that stemmed from a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

The decision paved the way for the 83-year-old to be freed after serving more than two years of a three-to-10 year sentence at a state prison. Many in the entertainment and media industry took to Twitter to express their surprise and anger – and, in at least one case, support.

Actress and Time’s Up founding member Amber Tamblyn (Two and a Half Men) wrote: “I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision … I don’t want to hear anything about how cancel culture ruined men’s lives during the MeToo era reckoning for women and survivors. How we went too far. Today’s news that Cosby’s conviction is being overturned is proof we haven’t gone far enough. Our justice system MUST change.”

Actress Christine Lahti (The Good Wife) wrote: “I’m enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by Cosby’s release. I can only imagine what all his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a man of privilege. The Patriarchy rears it’s ugly head yet again.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction) wrote: “Bill Cosby is STILL an evil rapist .the end … I wonder how many people are lining up to make deals with Cosby. too many people in Hollywood protect predator rapists and pretend to care about survivors but they really don’t.”

Actress Aisha Tyler (Archer) wrote: “THE FUCK IS THIS BULLSHIT.”

Writer Jena Friedman (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) wrote: “Are we sure all of the women Cosby drugged woke up? I’m only asking because it’s slightly more likely for women to get justice in America once we’ve been murdered.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who has been involved in several high profile sexual assault and harassment cases – including those against Harvey Weinstein and Bill O’Reilly – wrote: “The 3 Bill Cosby accusers I represent and I are disgusted that he is a free man today. He is not released because he is innocent. He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time.”

Comedian Lane Moore wrote: “I never wanna hear “well did you report it?” again. 60 women accused Bill Cosby, and even with 60 accusers we took years to convict, and now he’s going free anyway. there are no consequences for rape and rapists know that. so let’s be real: rape is fully legal in this country.”

Singer Stella Parton wrote: “How can the Supreme Court overturn something after a conviction on a factual occurrence? Oh, excuse me, if you are male and have enough money and influence you can even be President no matter how corrupt you may be. Bill Cosby is just one of many. Look at Marilyn Manson!”

Singer Diane Warren: “Did Bill Cosby drug the PA Supreme Court?”

Yet not every reaction was negative. Cosby’s former The Cosby Show costar Phylicia Rashād wrote on Instagram: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted – a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

The updating reactions below.

