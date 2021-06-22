Bill Hader, Paul Rudd Reveal Backstory Behind “Worst Received” Skit on ‘SNL’

Paul Rudd crashed Conan on Monday night, reviving a long-running gag and revealing the story behind Saturday Night Live’s “worst-received sketch of all time” alongside guest and former SNL cast member Bill Hader.

During Hader’s appearance on the TBS late-night show as part of its final week of episodes, he detailed the sketch that “went terribly wrong” for the Barry star while he was on the show.

Inspired by his time working with Ed Burns on one of his first jobs, the 2007 romantic comedy Purple Violets, the sketch — which never made it out of dress rehearsal — was dubbed “Ed Burns grill boys” and featured both Hader and Rudd, who was hosting, mimicking the actor and director’s voice.

“We went out there to do to dress [rehearsal] and I did the voice but Paul, for some reason, would not do the voice,” Hader told O’Brien. “And I don’t understand why Paul decided not to do it.”

Before Hader could finish his version of the story, the Ant-Man star and frequent Conan guest appeared on stage dressed in a tuxedo and, after pulling up a stool next to Hader, began to recount his version of the experience.

After declaring “how dare you” and refuting Hader’s recollection that he didn’t do the voice by doing his version, Rudd shared how he remembered the sketch going down — including SNL boss Lorne Michael’s response.

“Now, I might not be a trained monkey boy like your man over here with the voices,” Rudd said to laughs and clapping, “but if I remember correctly, I did do the voice. The reason this sketch didn’t work, is that it was terrible.”

Rudd described the sketch, which featured him and Hader “standing around, both of us as Ed Burns, just talking about our pop and grilling meat.” Despite both men thinking it was funny, the audience disagreed. That’s when Rudd shared that during dress, the sketch got “not one laugh.”

“In fact — this is true — Lorne said in his history with the show, it was the worst sketch of all time.”

To help prove his point, Rudd prompted a clip of the sketch — but it ultimately just served as yet another opportunity to carry out a long-running gag between him and the late-night host.

The prank clip features a scene from the film Mac and Me, and was initially shown by Rudd during a 2004 episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien to promote his appearance on Friends. Since then, Rudd has pulled the prank numerous times, and on Monday, garnered thunderous applause and laughs from the Conan crowd.

“It’s been like 25 years of you coming on the show, and you would never show — you’d always say I’ve got a clip and you would — every time, for years, I would be convinced that I would see the real clip because you’re such a genuinely nice person,” O’Brien said. “And you would say, ‘No this movie’s really important to me and I put my own money into this and I really care about this, and then you pull that shit every time.”

The final episode of Conan will air on Thursday, June 24 on TBS.