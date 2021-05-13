‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Taping Scrapped After Host Tests Positive for COVID

HBO has canceled the taping of Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Maher tested positive during weekly checks of the show’s staff. Per HBO, the host is fully vaccinated, is not showing any symptoms and “feels fine.”

“Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines,” HBO said in a statement. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.”

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Max Brooks and Dan Carlin were the scheduled guests for Real Time on Friday.

Maher’s show was the first talk show to bring back limited studio audiences and in-person guests during the novel coronavirus pandemic, doing so in September.

Vaccination against COVID-19 doesn’t necessarily prevent a person from catching or spreading the virus that causes it, though a vaccinated person’s symptoms (if there are any) are likely to be milder than those of someone who hasn’t been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.