Bill Maher Says It Will Be a “Very Different America” With Roe v. Wade Overturned

Bill Maher took time during his latest episode of HBO’s Real Time to address the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The host was the only late-night personality to tape an episode after Friday’s announcement that the Court had voted 6-3 to strike down the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. He also referenced a Thursday decision from the Supreme Court to strike down a New York law limiting the carrying of firearms outside the home.

“The Supreme Court has been very busy — today they overturned Roe v. Wade,” the host said. “If you’re keeping score at home, it’s guns 1, women nothing. Welcome to right-wing America, where if you want to end a young life, you have to shoot them.”

Maher commented on the fact that former President Donald Trump appointed three of the Justices who were part of the majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Trump is out of office, but his awfulness lingers on,” Maher said. “He’s like a fart with bad hair.”

Referencing a controversy during Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign over a term she used in a 1996 speech in reference to Black youth, for which she later apologized, Maher said, “I just want to say to all you purists on the left who could not bring yourself to vote for Hillary Clinton because she said ‘super-predator’ in 1996, enjoy getting super pregnant in 2022.”

He went on to quip, “It’s gonna be a fun America we’re gonna live in, isn’t it? A very different America: Now, when you ask a drug dealer if he’s holding, it’ll be about the morning after pill.”

Many other Hollywood notables weighed in Friday on the Supreme Court ruling, including Taylor Swift, who tweeted that she is “absolutely terrified that this is where we are.”

In reference to the decision, President Joe Biden said “it’s a sad day for the Court and the country.”